KQ2 Forecast: Warm up does not last, cold and snow returns Friday

This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

For Valentine's Day on Thursday, temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will also be gusty coming from the WNW at 15-25 mph.

Accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into Friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. Snow is likely during the afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. Accumulations of 1-3 inches is expected. Snow will move out during the evening hours.

More snow is forecast to move in Saturday afternoon with another disturbance moving through. This one could also bring a few inches of accumulation. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s.

By next week, below average temperatures are expected to stick around with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another chance for snow will be on Tuesday.

