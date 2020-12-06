Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm up starts Monday

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.

Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
