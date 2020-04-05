Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm weather to start off the week

Cloudy skies return Monday with temperatures in the 70s and a chance for scattered showers across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

A system will move through the region Wednesday. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to near normal values Thursday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
