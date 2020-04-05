Cloudy skies return Monday with temperatures in the 70s and a chance for scattered showers across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.
A system will move through the region Wednesday. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to near normal values Thursday.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weather to start off the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to April
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming up to start the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm to start the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm week ahead