KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area. A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
