KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area.

A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android