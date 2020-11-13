A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area.
A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area. A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead