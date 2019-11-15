Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast

For Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Heading into next week, warmer temperatures are likely. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s and then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s and some places might touch 60 degrees. The next chance for widespread rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday as a disturbance pushes through the area.

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
