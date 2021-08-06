Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Atchison
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
