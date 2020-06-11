Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Friday forecast

We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Thursday was a warmer day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine was found across the area and in St. Joseph we had a beautiful day with lots of sunshine.

We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories