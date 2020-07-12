Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Monday ahead

Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

By the week's end the region could potentially see the hottest two day period so far this summer.

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
