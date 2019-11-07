Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
The coldest air of the season will then move in on Sunday as a very strong cold front slides through the area. This will cause temperatures to fall throughout the day on Sunday. Highs by next week are going to be in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday and then 30s by midweek. Overnight lows could fall as low as the single digits Monday night.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer air moves in on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday