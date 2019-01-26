KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today

Temperatures are looking up heading into the weekend. For your Saturday, there is the chance for some light rain/snow mix during the morning and then again during the evening. Not expecting anything significant. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy with some sunshine.
For Sunday, much of the same weather. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to the area late Sunday night and into Monday.
The main story for next week will be the very cold air that is set to move in Tuesday. It appears that temperatures will fall below zero a few nights and highs will likely be in the upper single digits and lower teens both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chill values will also be a large concern and could drop to -15 degrees or lower. We will continue to keep an eye on the forecast.
