KQ2 Forecast: Warmer forecast for Friday

A large area of high pressure has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and will continue to give us sunshine for the next few days.The cooler air moved in on Thursday and we saw a beautiful day across the area.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The winds calmed down and our temperatures were a little warmer on Thursday.

A large area of high pressure has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and will continue to give us sunshine for the next few days.The cooler air moved in on Thursday and we saw a beautiful day across the area. After that we will see warmer air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
