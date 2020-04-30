KQ2 Forecast: Warmer forecast for Friday

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The winds calmed down and our temperatures were a little warmer on Thursday.

A large area of high pressure has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and will continue to give us sunshine for the next few days.The cooler air moved in on Thursday and we saw a beautiful day across the area. After that we will see warmer air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into the weekend.

