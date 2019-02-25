KQ2 Forecast: Warmer forecast on Tuesday

A lot of sunshine to be found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The cold weather will stay with us as we head into Monday night with temperatures in the teens.

There are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs throughout the workweek will be in the 30s.

Should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. High temperatures will only go up into the teens with mostly sunny skies. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.

