KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Friday



It was another hot and humid day across with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow conditions will remain similar with highs back in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow we will have a slight chance to see a pop shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

This weekend conditions will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Through the weekend there is a slight chance to see a pop up shower here and there but overall conditions will remain mostly dry.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android