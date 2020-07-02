Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Friday

It was another hot and humid day across with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow conditions will remain similar with highs back in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow we will have a slight chance to see a pop shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


It was another hot and humid day across with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow conditions will remain similar with highs back in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow we will have a slight chance to see a pop shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

This weekend conditions will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Through the weekend there is a slight chance to see a pop up shower here and there but overall conditions will remain mostly dry.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories