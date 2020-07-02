KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Friday

It was another hot and humid day across with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow conditions will remain similar with highs back in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow we will have a slight chance to see a pop shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
This weekend conditions will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Through the weekend there is a slight chance to see a pop up shower here and there but overall conditions will remain mostly dry.
