KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday

Sunshine has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday helping us melt some of the snow. After last night snow storm we are going to warm up on Thursday. Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." Some spots, like Maryville picked up over 7."
The weather does quiet down midweek but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday through Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday, then the lower to middle 40s by Friday. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
We'll see sunny skies on Sunday before another winter storm pushes through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will be back down to the lower to middle 30s.
