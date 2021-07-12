Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Tuesday

Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
