KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday

Temperatures will finally begin to warm up heading into the middle/late part of the work week. We'll start seeing the warmer air move in on Wednesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a series of weak disturbances will push through. Highs will be back up to near average in the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s.

A warm and humid stretch of weather then follows with mostly sunny for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again Monday into Tuesday.

