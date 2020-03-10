KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday

A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain and more cloud cover. Warmer weather will return to the area on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching back into the 60s for highs.

A unsettled week ahead as we will be watching a series of storm systems make their way into the Midwest. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s.

