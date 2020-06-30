Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 100 - 105 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 100 - 105 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
