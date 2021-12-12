KQ2 Forecast: Warmer start to the week

A cold front moved through Saturday and temperatures were closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight lows will be in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Winds will become more mild overnight but significantly increase on Monday.

Above-average temperatures will continue into the workweek, steadily warming up into mid-week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday, with potential record-breaking highs.

