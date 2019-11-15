KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures arrive in time for the weekend

After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.

On this Friday, waking up to cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There could be some patchy fog to start the day as well. Moving through the morning and into the afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs today are going to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Heading into next week, warmer temperatures are likely. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s and then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s and some places might touch 60 degrees. The next chance for widespread rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday as a disturbance pushes through the area.

