KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue this weekend

It was a sunny day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with most places making it to the freezing point. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 5:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

It was a sunny day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with most places making it to the freezing point. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will likely develop late tonight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday brings the next chance for precipitation with the chance for some light snow and a wintry mix through the morning hours. Roads could be slick for the first half of the day. Temperatures will continue to warm up next week with highs in the 40s and the 50s.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
