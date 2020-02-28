KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue today

Temperatures will continue to warm today into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another small disturbance will move through later this morning giving us a slight chance for a few sprinkles across the area. We will then dry out for the rest of the day.
Warmer air will continue to move into the area for this weekend where highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be breezy with plenty of sunshine, and then a few more clouds will move in for your Sunday.
