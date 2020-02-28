Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue today

Temperatures will continue to warm today into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another small disturbance will move through later this morning giving us a slight chance for a few sprinkles across the area. We will then dry out for the rest of the day.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer air will continue to move into the area for this weekend where highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be breezy with plenty of sunshine, and then a few more clouds will move in for your Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
