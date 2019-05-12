KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures in the forecast this week

The isolated showers seen throughout the day on Sunday are moving out this evening and overnight should be dry. Some fog may develop towards morning so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your Monday morning commute. Lows tonight are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s. A warm and dry stretch of weather then follows with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Rain returns to the forecast next weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android