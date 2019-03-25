Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday

We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Lots of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Temperatures only made it into the upper 40's and lower 50's across the area.

We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.

Winds pick up on Wednesday as rain will move in on Thursday as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures will cool back down heading into Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Monday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
