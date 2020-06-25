Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today

A few light showers are across the area this morning but will continue to clear up by mid morning. Today warm temperatures back in the low 90s will return with a slightly higher humidity.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Off and on rain and t-storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as temperatures remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 66°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
