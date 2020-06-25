KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today

A few light showers are across the area this morning but will continue to clear up by mid morning. Today warm temperatures back in the low 90s will return with a slightly higher humidity.
Off and on rain and t-storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as temperatures remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
