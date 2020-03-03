While yesterday temperatures remained on the cooler side, today warmer air will move into the area giving us highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lots of sunshine.
Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through most of the work week. Things will cool off a little on Friday back into the middle 50s, but will quickly warm up again for the weekend where middle 60s will return.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday