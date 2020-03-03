KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today



While yesterday temperatures remained on the cooler side, today warmer air will move into the area giving us highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lots of sunshine.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through most of the work week. Things will cool off a little on Friday back into the middle 50s, but will quickly warm up again for the weekend where middle 60s will return.

