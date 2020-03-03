Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today

While yesterday temperatures remained on the cooler side, today warmer air will move into the area giving us highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lots of sunshine.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through most of the work week. Things will cool off a little on Friday back into the middle 50s, but will quickly warm up again for the weekend where middle 60s will return.

A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
