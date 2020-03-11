Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today

Temperatures are starting out slightly warmer this morning compared to yesterday and will continue to warm back into the 60s for highs today with lots of sunshine.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Rain chances will make their way back into the area Thursday morning, and will remain off and on throughout the next few days. Temperatures will begin to cool back down this weekend where highs in the 40s return.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain and more cloud cover. Warmer weather will return to the area on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching back into the 60s for highs.
