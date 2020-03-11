KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return today



Temperatures are starting out slightly warmer this morning compared to yesterday and will continue to warm back into the 60s for highs today with lots of sunshine.

Rain chances will make their way back into the area Thursday morning, and will remain off and on throughout the next few days. Temperatures will begin to cool back down this weekend where highs in the 40s return.

