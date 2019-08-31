KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures the next few days

After a few showers on Saturday the weather looks nicer and warmer for the day on Sunday. Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. There could also be a stray shower during the late evening hours. Lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and 60s.
Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s. On Labor Day, a nice day is on tap with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
The weather is forecast to be calm and quiet for much of the upcoming week with little to no rain chances until next weekend. As for temperatures, expect a warm day Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and then much cooler weather mid-week. Highs Wednesday through Friday are going to be in the 70s.
