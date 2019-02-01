KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend

After a cold few days we will start to see some warmer air air move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few more clouds will start to move into the area as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Into next week, we are tracking the chance for some more cold air and possibly some wintry precipitation on Tuesday night through Thursday. Highs by midweek will be back down in the middle 30s to lower 20s.
