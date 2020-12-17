Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weather continues on Friday

Clouds will slowly start to push into the area in the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the 20s. Cloud cover will continue tomorrow as the winds start to increase from the south with gusts up to 35 mph.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Clouds will slowly start to push into the area in the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the 20s. Cloud cover will continue tomorrow as the winds start to increase from the south with gusts up to 35 mph. Tomorrow temperatures will be well above average with highs close to 50s.

A cold front will push through overnight Friday into Saturday bringing the slight chance for a few flurries but overall most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be back in the 30s on Saturday before another warm up arrives on Sunday into next week.

