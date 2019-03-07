Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weather to end the week

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A few areas to the north of St. Joseph saw snow up to 1 inch of snow. Temperatures across the area will go up to above freezing with highs in the upper 30s.

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
