KQ2 Forecast: Warmer weather to end the week

A lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A few areas to the north of St. Joseph saw snow up to 1 inch of snow. Temperatures across the area will go up to above freezing with highs in the upper 30s.
Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday into Wednesday.
