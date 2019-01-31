KQ2 Forecast: Warmer winter temperatures on the way

**Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) through 9 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills as low as -20 are expected.
No doubt about it, Wednesday was an extremely cold day. The good news is that we will begin to warm up Thursday and it will last through the weekend. It is a cold start to our Thursday with temperatures will be from 0 to 5 degrees with feels like temperatures as low as -15 degrees.
For the rest of the workweek, we see warming temperatures. For Thursday, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 20s. For Friday, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A forecast we deserve after dealing with brutally cold air is on the way for this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Rain does creep back into the forecast for both days. Into next week, we are tracking the chance for some more cold air and possibly some wintry precipitation on Tuesday. Highs by next Wednesday will be back in the lower 20s.
