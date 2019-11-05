Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer with some sunshine on this Tuesday

Some warmer temperatures and sunshine expected today as an area of high pressure sits over northern Missouri. Expect highs to reach into the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could lead to a few more clouds near the Iowa border but rain chances appear to be staying north of the area.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 3:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Wednesday will have some of the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the upper 50s and maybe lower 60s. This will be short lived because a cold front will bring rain and maybe a rain/snow mix Wednesday night. Any precipitation that falls will be very light.

It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.

We are keeping a close eye on some very cold air that could move in early next week. Computer models will continue to battle it out and we will keep you updated.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
