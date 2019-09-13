KQ2 Forecast: Warming back up over the weekend

Highs will be back up to near average temperatures on Saturday in the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. We could see a stray shower heading into the afternoon as a weak disturbance pushes through, but not expecting much.

This weather pattern is looking to stay dry and sunny, but warming up again Sunday into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Our next chances for some rain will return by midweek with highs in the middle 80s.

