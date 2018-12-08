Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins

After a nice sunny Saturday, temperatures will crash overnight into the low to mid teens. Winter gear is a must tonight and early Sunday morning.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 8:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


Sunday through Wednesday feature the same type of weather, quiet! Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances throughout these days with partly cloudy skies each day. Sunday and Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s but we do warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s.

Precipitation chances return do return Thursday as a disturbance moves through the area. Too early to talk about specifics but something we will be keeping an eye on as computer models are in disagreement. Friday and Saturday do appear to be dry with highs in the 40s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
