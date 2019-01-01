Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins

A few light snow showers are possible through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. We will be drying out overnight. Not expecting any significant accumulation. Clouds will begin to move out by morning with lows dropping into the lower teens.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

For the first few days of the new year, we will see temperatures warming back up. Skies will be sunny Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures on Wednesday in the 30s and then 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

We are tracking another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some rain as head into Sunday night and Monday. Still several days out to watch this. Highs will remain warm in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
