A few light snow showers are possible through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. We will be drying out overnight. Not expecting any significant accumulation. Clouds will begin to move out by morning with lows dropping into the lower teens.
For the first few days of the new year, we will see temperatures warming back up. Skies will be sunny Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures on Wednesday in the 30s and then 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.
We are tracking another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some rain as head into Sunday night and Monday. Still several days out to watch this. Highs will remain warm in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm up begins Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Slight warm-up continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up coming this week