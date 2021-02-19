KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend continues today

Temperatures are starting out on the cold side this morning in the single digits. Today we will warm up into the low to mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 30s throughout the rest of the weekend.

Light snow chances will move into the area on Sunday morning. Some areas could see a winter mix as well as some drizzle which could make for some slick spots on roadways Sunday morning into the afternoon. The warming trend will continue into next week with highs in the upper 40s on Monday and 50s by Tuesday.

