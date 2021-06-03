Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend continues today

Today will be a warm and pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light today out of the southwest about 5-10 mph.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend with highs in the 80s as the humidity starts to rise. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend with rain chances returning early next week.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
