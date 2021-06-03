KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend continues today

Today will be a warm and pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light today out of the southwest about 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend with highs in the 80s as the humidity starts to rise. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend with rain chances returning early next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android