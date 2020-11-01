Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend starts Monday

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
