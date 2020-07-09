Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Friday

We saw a few storms across the area this morning, but overall conditions cleared out this afternoon and we eventually saw some sunshine. Tomorrow the heat and humidity returns with highs back in the lows 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few more chances for rain and thunderstorms will return Saturday before things dry out on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
