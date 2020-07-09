KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Friday

We saw a few storms across the area this morning, but overall conditions cleared out this afternoon and we eventually saw some sunshine. Tomorrow the heat and humidity returns with highs back in the lows 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A few more chances for rain and thunderstorms will return Saturday before things dry out on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

