Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Friday

Warmer temperatures are in store for tomorrow as mostly sunny skies continue. Tomorrow we will see highs well above average in the mid 80s, and temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 80s by Saturday.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Fall like temperatures return next week with the passing of two cold fronts. The first will move through Sunday evening, bringing the slight chance for a few scattered showers. The second moving through Tuesday afternoon, dropping highs in the mid 60s with sunny and dry conditions continuing.

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
