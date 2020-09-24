KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Friday

Warmer temperatures are in store for tomorrow as mostly sunny skies continue. Tomorrow we will see highs well above average in the mid 80s, and temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 80s by Saturday.

Fall like temperatures return next week with the passing of two cold fronts. The first will move through Sunday evening, bringing the slight chance for a few scattered showers. The second moving through Tuesday afternoon, dropping highs in the mid 60s with sunny and dry conditions continuing.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android