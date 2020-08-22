Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Sunday

Warm and humid conditions continue tomorrow as highs reach the lower 90s. The heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. There is a slight chance to see a few light rain showers early tomorrow morning, but overall most will stay dry.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Hot and humid conditions will continue into next week as sunny skies remain. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the majority of next week but will start to cool down next weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
