KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Sunday

Warm and humid conditions continue tomorrow as highs reach the lower 90s. The heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. There is a slight chance to see a few light rain showers early tomorrow morning, but overall most will stay dry.

Hot and humid conditions will continue into next week as sunny skies remain. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the majority of next week but will start to cool down next weekend.

