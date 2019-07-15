KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Tuesday

To start the work week, temperatures are going to rise from the 60s and 70s into the mid to upper 80s. The remnants of Barry will bring increasing clouds and a chance for an isolated shower southeast of St. Joseph. Expect most, if not all, to stay dry.

As Barry moves away Tuesday, skies will become clear once again and temperatures will begin to rebound. Expect highs on Tuesday to be back into the 90s.

A prolonged heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. Upper 90s are a good bet with feels like temperatures in the 100s from Wednesday through the weekend. It is possible the actual air temperature reaches 100 degrees on Friday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated and limiting time spent outdoors.

