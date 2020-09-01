Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up on Wednesday

Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.


Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and warmer temperatures will return for the end of the week across the region.

Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
