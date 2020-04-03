Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders statewide stay-at-home order Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Warming up over the weekend

Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A colder Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as temperatures only made it up into the lower 30's. A strong cold front has moved into the area bringing with it much colder air and a mixture of rain and sleet this morning.

Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories