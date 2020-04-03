A colder Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as temperatures only made it up into the lower 30's. A strong cold front has moved into the area bringing with it much colder air and a mixture of rain and sleet this morning.
Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming up over the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins