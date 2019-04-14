KQ2 Forecast: Warming up to start the week

After a cool weekend with temperatures in the 50s, we do some much warmer air move into the region beginning as early as Monday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. For Tuesday, more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening and overnight. We will need to keep an eye on this system as strong thunderstorms could be possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday. There is the chance for a few showers Thursday as well. Temperatures begin to warm back up Friday and by Easter, highs will be back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android