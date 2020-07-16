Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up today

Patchy fog has started to develop overnight and will be with us through around 8 am. For today we will have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures start to slowly warm. Today highs will be around average in the mid 80s.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Heat and humidity really start to return tomorrow as highs are back in the low to mid 90s with the heat index feeling like the upper 90s to triple digits. Rain chances look to be minimal through the weekend and will start to increase next week.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
