KQ2 Forecast: Warming up today

Patchy fog has started to develop overnight and will be with us through around 8 am. For today we will have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures start to slowly warm. Today highs will be around average in the mid 80s.

Heat and humidity really start to return tomorrow as highs are back in the low to mid 90s with the heat index feeling like the upper 90s to triple digits. Rain chances look to be minimal through the weekend and will start to increase next week.

