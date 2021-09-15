Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Warming up tomorrow

Seasonal temperatures will continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

