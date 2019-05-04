Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Warming up with plenty of sunshine today

After a chilly start to the day and some patchy fog, sunshine will help warm us up heading into the afternoon. If you are going to the Apple Blossom Parade, you may need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

After a chilly start to the day and some patchy fog, sunshine will help warm us up heading into the afternoon. If you are going to the Apple Blossom Parade, you may need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For the second half of the weekend, our weather will remain nice. Expect a few more clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Another active period is shaping up for next week with multiple chances for rain throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday all feature decent chances of seeing rain and storms with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 48°
After a chilly start to the day and some patchy fog, sunshine will help warm us up heading into the afternoon. If you are going to the Apple Blossom Parade, you may need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events