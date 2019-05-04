KQ2 Forecast: Warming up with plenty of sunshine today

After a chilly start to the day and some patchy fog, sunshine will help warm us up heading into the afternoon. If you are going to the Apple Blossom Parade, you may need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
For the second half of the weekend, our weather will remain nice. Expect a few more clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Another active period is shaping up for next week with multiple chances for rain throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday all feature decent chances of seeing rain and storms with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 60s.
