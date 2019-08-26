KQ2 Forecast: Watching possible strong to severe storms for Monday afternoon

After a rainy & cloudy day for us on Sunday, more rain and storm chances are in the forecast as we begin a new work week for your Monday. We are waking up this morning to cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing so allow a few extra minutes to head out the door to work and school. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Looking ahead to Monday afternoon/evening when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. We are under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall possible. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on so keep it tuned to KQ2. Highs on Monday are looking to remain below average and cool in the upper 70s to near 80. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather throughout the day on Monday.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday. No looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

