After a rainy & cloudy day for us on Sunday, more rain and storm chances are in the forecast as we begin a new work week for your Monday. We are waking up this morning to cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing so allow a few extra minutes to head out the door to work and school. Temperatures are in the 60s.
Looking ahead to Monday afternoon/evening when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. We are under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall possible. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on so keep it tuned to KQ2. Highs on Monday are looking to remain below average and cool in the upper 70s to near 80. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather throughout the day on Monday.
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday. No looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Watching possible strong to severe storms for Monday afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms, some could be strong
- KQ2 Forecast: More strong to severe storms potential for Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Watching the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking strong to possible severe storms for Monday evening
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Widespread severe storms possible Tuesday